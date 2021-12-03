Very warm Friday; Slightly cooler and mostly dry this weekend

Yesterday broke records for warmest temperatures on December 2nd in the Four States, and today could do the same with highs in the 70s expected again. We’ll see clouds increase today as winds shift overnight out of the north, allowing for slightly cooler conditions this weekend. We are also watching a very small chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday morning, but the majority of the rain will stay well to our southeast. Temperatures will be in the 60s this weekend before dropping into the middle 40s by Monday with the passing of a cold front. Temperatures should be near normal through the middle of next week, where we could see a few more rain chances. We’ll keep you updated!