Very warm and mostly dry through the week

The average high temperature for this time of year is in the lower 50s, and we’ll be about 15-20 degrees above that through the week. Expect temperatures in the 60s and 70s as we end November and begin December this week. A cold front looks to pass over us late Friday and into Saturday that will cool us down a bit into the weekend, but rain chances look very slim at this point. This is something we’ll keep an eye on over the next several days, but the next 2 weeks look to stay mostly dry and warm.