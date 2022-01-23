Very nice Monday, colder Tuesday









Mostly clear skies are expected tonight, with lows in the lower-30s.

Monday looks like the pick day of the week, with mostly sunny conditions and highs warming to the mid-50s. It will be breezy, with southwesterly wind gusts to 25 mph helping to usher in the warm air.

Winds will switch to the northwest Monday evening as a strong cold front moves into the Four States. Due to a lack of moisture, no precipitation is expected, but we will cool down to the low to mid-30s for Tuesday’s highs.

The coldest temperatures are expected Wednesday morning, with most areas waking up to lows in the mid-teens.

We’ll warm up a bit for Wednesday afternoon through Friday, with highs in the upper-30s to lower-40s.

Next weekend is looking warmer, with highs back in the lower-50s.

Any precipitation chances throughout the 7-day will be barely mentionable– maybe a sprinkle or flurry late Wednesday night and again late Saturday night or Sunday.

Have a great week!