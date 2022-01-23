Very nice Monday, colder Tuesday

Local Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight, with lows in the lower-30s.

Monday looks like the pick day of the week, with mostly sunny conditions and highs warming to the mid-50s. It will be breezy, with southwesterly wind gusts to 25 mph helping to usher in the warm air.

Winds will switch to the northwest Monday evening as a strong cold front moves into the Four States. Due to a lack of moisture, no precipitation is expected, but we will cool down to the low to mid-30s for Tuesday’s highs.

The coldest temperatures are expected Wednesday morning, with most areas waking up to lows in the mid-teens.

We’ll warm up a bit for Wednesday afternoon through Friday, with highs in the upper-30s to lower-40s.

Next weekend is looking warmer, with highs back in the lower-50s.

Any precipitation chances throughout the 7-day will be barely mentionable– maybe a sprinkle or flurry late Wednesday night and again late Saturday night or Sunday.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here to send in your News Tip

Click here for your one stop storm preparedness information

Trending Stories