





We are in for another warm day tomorrow but some relief is on the horizon. We will be cooling down quite a bit on Thursday with highs only in the low 70s. It’s a little better chance that we could see some showers by Saturday night into Sunday.

The cooler weather is starting to move into northern parts of Nebraska but we won’t see that here again until we get towards Thursday. As it moves through there could be a few isolated showers north of Joplin. Look for a few clouds to increase tomorrow afternoon with a breezy Southwest wind though. The boundary doesn’t arrive here until tomorrow night. We will still have a high in the upper 90s with plenty of sunshine. Southwest winds could Gusty 20 miles an hour.

An upper level ridge that has kept us warm and dry is finally starting to retreat to the south. As a result we will see cooler weather coming into the Four States Thursday with the north wind. This could bring a few isolated showers north of Joplin during the afternoon. We will all know this quite a bit of a cooldown Thursday though. Highs will only be in the low 70s. Friday looks mild as well with highs and low 80s. It does warm up a little bit on Saturday but then we see yet another cool down coming in for next week.