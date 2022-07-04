







We will see a warm and humid night tonight and remain mostly clear. Tomorrow we will see more intense hot and humid conditions and remain mostly sunny. We expect the heat to continue to be intense for the next several days so it is important to be aware of the heat and those most at risk. Heat is the deadliest weather effect in the world and is most deadly to vulnerable populations such as pregnant women, newborns and young children, the elderly, and those who have chronic illnesses such as high blood pressure, heart conditions, and respiratory conditions. Do your best to stay in the air conditioning as much as possible, drink plenty of water even if you aren’t thirsty, and do not leave anyone alone in a closed vehicle. Stay cool and stay safe!