Friday and Saturday will likely see dangerous heat and humidity. Temperatures today will warm into the middle 90s with a heat index about ten degrees above that. Southerly winds will pick up overnight as we only cool into the upper 70s with mostly clear skies. The Four States will warm to near 100° tomorrow with another heat index potentially near 110° in the afternoon.

Rain chances will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning along the passage of a cold front. Rain will not be continuous or long-lasting, but spotty showers look possible during this time. Everyone will see temperatures cool into the 80s for Sunday and into early next week. Enjoy the more comfortable air while it’s here, because temperatures will warm back into the 90s by the middle of next week.