We are in for a very cold weekend. We could be in the teens by Saturday night. Then we will see rain that may be mixed with some snow by Monday night.

High pressure is moving in from the Northwest which is sending it very dry air. We will see the clouds clearing out later tonight. There’s also a very broad area of high pressure across the Northern Plains. This area of high pressure will continue to allow all this cold air to come out of Canada. For tonight look for the clouds to clear out after about 2:00 a.m. That will leave us with sunshine but still very cold tomorrow. We’ll see a high of only 40 with a north wind at 10 miles an hour. A southeast wind returns Sunday which will at least let us get back into the 40s. It will be cold though with lows in the teens tomorrow night. Then there’s the chance for rain, possibly mixing with snow on Monday.