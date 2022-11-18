We are going to see some intense cold today as well as a persistent wind chill that will make actual temperatures feel even colder. We are also going to see a cold weekend ahead of us with another cold front set to push through tomorrow. However we should warm nicely into the 50s next week making for a nice change of pace.

Temperatures this morning in the Four States were primarily in the 20s for most everyone and wind chill values made it feel like temperatures were in the teens and low 20s in several locations. This is important to consider with kids headed off to school this morning as low to mid 20s are expected as well as persistent cloud cover and a wind chill making it feel even colder than it actually is so make sure the kids are bundled up.

Our cold front that so graciously gave us these nice cold temperatures and some light snow has pushed to the south and high pressure is beginning to take its place providing us our northerly winds. This will continue today with high pressure remaining dominant and providing a cold northwesterly wind. Into Saturday however we will see another cold front move through our area and once again drop our temperatures substantially especially for Saturday night. High pressure will move in once again behind the front and provide us a nice cold weekend. This weekend it will remain cold especially with the overnight lows around 20 degrees but both days should warm at least into the 40s and we should see sunshine as well.

Today expect a high of only 32 degrees with very cold conditions and an active wind chill. Tonight expect a low around 20 with persistent cold and a continued wind chill making it feel even colder. The cold will last through the weekend but next week sees us warm up into the 50s and we may have the chance of some rain for our Thanksgiving.