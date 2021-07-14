Unsettled Weather Possible Thursday-Monday









Mostly clear skies will continue tonight. It will remain humid, with lows in the lower-70s.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase throughout the day Thursday. A few breezy southerly gusts up to 25 mph will also be possible.

Off-and-on showers and storms will remain possible from Friday into Monday as a front stalls out just south of the Four States. Highs will be in the mid to upper-80s during this time, with humidity remaining a factor.

Most of our precipitation chances with this system should come to an end by Tuesday, when highs will cool down to the low to mid-80s.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday!