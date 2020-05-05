Unseasonably Cool Wednesday, Storms Possible Thursday















High pressure is building in behind last night’s system causing gusty north winds from much of today. This will calm down after 8 PM but lows will drop into the middle and lower 40s. After a few sprinkles Wednesday morning we’ll see sunshine returning with highs only in the upper 60s.

Showers and storms are likely Thursday but severe weather is not expected. We could see a half inch to an inch of rain though. Cooler weather will wrap in behind this system with frost possible early Saturday morning.