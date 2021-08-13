Two rounds of storms through Friday

Morning storms are slowly moving into the Four States–areas near the I-44 corridor should see start to see rain around 8-9am. This will continue until about lunchtime as this system should fall apart through the morning. The Four States should be dry through the early afternoon before storms redevelop this evening. Some of those storms could create strong wind gusts. Isolated storms are possible tomorrow afternoon, but we should be dry by Sunday as temperatures will be in the middle 80s and humidity will be very low.