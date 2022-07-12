As expected, a few showers and storms moved through our most northern areas early this morning, and they quickly weakened before sunrise. A few showers with isolated lightning/thunder are possible across the Four States through about 9-10 AM, but we’ll dry out after that. Temperatures will drop into the middle 70s this morning before only warming to near 90° this afternoon with partly sunny skies and less humid air.

Northerly winds will push clouds out of the Four States overnight as we cool into the middle 60s to begin Wednesday morning. Temperatures will only top out in the lower 90s tomorrow before another heat wave begins on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s near 100° as we enter into the weekend, but a few possible rain chances could bring some relief. It is too early to determine timing, locations and totals at this time, so stay updated with the latest forecast this week.