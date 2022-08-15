Temperatures this afternoon will warm to near 100° as heat indices will be a little higher. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Craig & Mayes counties in Oklahoma today for heat indices up to 109° possible. We’ll start Monday will a lot of sunshine before clouds increase this afternoon. Rain chances could begin as early as this afternoon with a few pop-up showers and storms possible into the evening. Most will stay dry into tonight, but as we cool into the middle 70s tomorrow morning, rain chances will increase.

The best chance for rain right now looks to be Tuesday afternoon and into the overnight hours. Thunderstorms tomorrow could lead to some strong winds and small hail, but the highest rainfall totals should stay to our northeast. Kansas & Oklahoma likely won’t see more than a half inch of rain through Wednesday, but areas near Nevada & Stockton could see over an inch of rain. We’ll still be fairly warm with some sunshine for Tuesday, but this system will drop temperatures into the lower 80s by Wednesday.

Temperatures in the 80s will stick with us for a little while, and we’ll be dry with sunshine for Thursday & Friday. Clouds will increase into the weekend, and we’ll have to watch for a few more rain chances then. This is still a few days out, so we’ll keep you updated as it becomes more clear.