Temperatures will push 100° for your Tuesday as heat indices could be as high as 107° in some areas. Heat Advisories will not expire until 8 PM Wednesday, so much of the same is also expected tomorrow. Overnight, we’ll still see mostly clear skies, and southerly winds will hang on ahead of a passing rain system.

By sunset Wednesday evening, rain will make its way towards the Four States and stick with us through Thursday morning. This will not be a continuous rainfall, and no severe weather is expected. The highest rainfall totals will stay northeast, and most of us should see less than a quarter inch. This system will only take humidity away to end the week, but the weekend will see heat indices return.