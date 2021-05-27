UPDATE: Tornado Watch extended for all of Northeast Oklahoma

by: Bo Fogal

UPDATE: The Tornado Watch has been extended to include Ottawa and Craig county until 7:00 P.M. this evening.

STORM TRACKER FORECAST — A Tornado Watch has been issued for Delaware and Mayes County in Oklahoma until 7:00 P.M. this evening.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

78° / 56°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 100% 78° 56°

Friday

70° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 70° 46°

Saturday

69° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 69° 48°

Sunday

71° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 14% 71° 56°

Monday

67° / 59°
Showers
Showers 48% 67° 59°

Tuesday

69° / 59°
Showers
Showers 50% 69° 59°

Wednesday

72° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 72° 59°

Hourly Forecast

72°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
94%
72°

70°

2 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
93%
70°

72°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
72°

77°

4 PM
Strong Storms
66%
77°

74°

5 PM
Strong Storms
68%
74°

72°

6 PM
Showers
40%
72°

73°

7 PM
Showers
44%
73°

70°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
87%
70°

69°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
69°

68°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
68°

68°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
68°

66°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
66°

66°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
65°

63°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
63°

61°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
61°

59°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
58°

57°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
57°

57°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
57°

58°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
58°

58°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
58°

59°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
59°

60°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
60°

