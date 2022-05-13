The chance for scattered showers and storms will stick with the Four States all day long, but there will be plenty of dry time–especially during the late morning and early afternoon. By the time the second round of storms rolls around, we’ll see a high temperatures in the middle 80s. The best chance for strong to severe storms is between 4 – 11 PM with wind and hail being the primary threats. Localized heavy rain is possible, but that threat should stay mainly to our east as we’ll likely see about a half inch of rainfall.

Skies will clear into tomorrow with less humid air as we warm into the middle 80s for Saturday. Clouds will increase again into Sunday ahead of another chance for storms Sunday afternoon. These storms could also pose a wind and hail threat. Monday looks to be dry and cooler with highs in the lower 80s before a few more chances for isolated to scattered storms into the middle of next week.