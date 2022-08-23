Today’s forecast is pretty much the exact same as yesterday’s. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and calm winds out of the east. We’ll cool into the middle 60s overnight before warming a touch more into Wednesday. We’ll slowly get a little warmer each day this week, with temperatures Friday topping out in the middle 90s. Humidity will be a little higher by Saturday, and as clouds increase, rain chances will return into Saturday night.

Right now, there is very little agreement on the location, timing and amount of rainfall we’ll see this weekend and into next week. Confidence is high that we’ll at least see a little rain with rain chances sticking around on and off into next week, but we’ll keep you updated on more details when they become clearer.