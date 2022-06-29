Wednesday’s temperatures will warm to near late June’s average in the upper 80s. We’ll see clear skies and calm winds through tonight, as well, as we cool into the middle 60s. Temperatures will continue to rise through the rest of the week, and the heat index will return by Friday.

A more active weather pattern will settle in the Four States this weekend, with isolated to scattered storms likely popping up Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Not everyone will see this rain, but the chance is for all of the area. This could potentially extend to the 4th on Monday, but it’s a little too far out to determine that. By Tuesday, everyone is expected to be dry and much warmer, with highs in the upper 90s.