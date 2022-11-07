We will see clouds increase today with the possibility for some isolated showers into our early Tuesday. We will see temperatures climb steadily into the upper 70s for our mid-week before they drop substantially by late week thanks to a cold front.

Temperatures this morning saw upper 40s and low 50s across the Four States. Breezy conditions were also over the area with winds approaching 20 miles per hour in some locations. This is something to consider with the kids headed off to school as the breezy conditions could make it a bit chilly with those temperatures only in the upper 40s and low 50s and plenty of cloud cover as well.

We are under the influence of high pressure right now which is positioned off to our north and is acting to provide us with this breezy east wind this morning combined with the weak boundary to our south. Into early Tuesday thanks to the high pressure moving off to the east a bit and the boundary providing a bit of instability for our area we could see some scattered showers. For our Wednesday we should see a quiet day besides winds picking back up thanks to a pressure gradient generated by the next approaching low pressure system. For Thursday this next cold front will be moving into the area where we could see another chance of showers.

This system and the rain it may bring is not the biggest effect though as a Canadian air mass will follow behind it and deliver some very cold air. For the next 2 weeks we could see well below average temperatures for our mid November.

For today though expect a high around 65 with breezy and dry conditions and increasing clouds. Tonight we will continue to see clouds increase and mild overnight temperatures. We will see a rain chance early Tuesday and temperatures continue to rise this week before the front moves in on Thursday and our temperatures drop behind it.