Temperatures in the 70s until a warm up on Friday

Some of us are off to a foggy start on this Monday morning, but it will lift soon and give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s. Much of this week will see fairly seasonal conditions with a slight rain chance on Wednesday, but temperatures will make a big jump into Friday, with highs in the middle to upper 80s this weekend. Extended temperature outlooks show that even after a rain chance on Sunday, temperatures will likely still be above average through the middle of October.