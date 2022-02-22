A strong cold front is moving across the Four States this morning, and temperatures will continue to drop through the day. Northwesterly winds will create wind chills in the 10s today, and they’ll be near 0 overnight. A wintry mix will move into the Four States by lunchtime tomorrow, and with surface temperatures well below freezing, icing could occur almost immediately after falling. Impacts on the roadways are expected tomorrow, especially south of I-44 where the highest ice accumulations are expected. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for NE OK, NW AR and McDonald & Barry counties in MO for ice accumulations of 0.5″ or higher.

We will see some dry time from this system, especially through Wednesday night, but the last wave of this system will move across most of the area again through Thursday evening. As temperatures above the surface start to fall, we could see a little snow on the backside of this system, especially over parts of SE KS. Only up to 2″ are expected for snow totals, so the biggest threat will be ice with this system. We’ll be dry and below average through this weekend and the end of February on Monday.