Temperatures falling through Wednesday, Light rain possible

Temperatures this morning are in the middle 60s, and that’s the high temperature for your Wednesday in the Four States. As a cold front moves across the area, northerly winds will gust up to 30 MPH, causing temperatures to fall through the rest of the day. Light rain showers are also possible during the mid-late morning hours, but they would only lead to less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall. Clouds will decrease along with temperatures tonight, and more fall-like conditions are expected through the rest of the 7-day forecast.