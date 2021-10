All showers and thunderstorms have pushed east of the Four States, leaving us with much cooler conditions for tonight and Monday.

We warm up again on Tuesday into the mid to upper-70s.

Another strong cold front will push through the Four States, bringing showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Highs will only be in the mid to upper-50s Thursday and Friday, with a few showers possible at times.

Next weekend looks mostly sunny, with highs in the 60s.

Have a great week!