Sunshine has FINALLY returned for your Friday, and it will warm us into the middle to upper 70s this afternoon. Humidity will also be low through today and tonight, but it will return this weekend. Saturday – Monday are expected to see wind gusts up to 35 MPH out of the south, so that could provide some relief from the humidity. It will also warm us into the 80s through the end of May on Tuesday. Rain is not expected again until the first day of June on Wednesday, where we could see showers and thunderstorms through the day and into next Thursday. That system will likely take temperatures slightly below average.







