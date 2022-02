This morning, plan extra time to get your car up and running & to get to where you need to go as some areas have black ice. You can check current road conditions through this link. Sunshine returns today as temperatures slowly warm into the lower 30s this afternoon. We’ll warm back to near average temperatures by Sunday with plenty of sunshine through this week. The 7-day forecast looks dry right now as temperatures warm into the 60s as we begin the month of March.