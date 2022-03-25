After a cloudy and rainy week, sunshine returns today, and we’ll warm into the lower 60s for your Friday afternoon. Clouds will pass overhead today and through the weekend, but we’ll still see a good amount of sunshine with low temperatures in the 30s and high temperatures in the 60s.

Temperatures jump into the upper 70s and lower 80s early next week as winds pick up and moisture increases. Showers and storms are likely Tuesday night and through Wednesday as temperatures drop back into the 60s. Some rain is possible early Thursday, but skies will clear through the end of the week.