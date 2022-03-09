Wednesday will feature a good amount of sunshine, so soak it in while it’s here! This will allow for temperatures to warm into the 50s this afternoon. Clouds will increase later today and through the overnight hours, as we cool into the 30s by Thursday morning. We could see a light rain and/or wintry mix through parts of Thursday, but most–if not all–of us will stay dry until Thursday evening.

Snow will quickly form across Southeast Kansas tomorrow evening, making its way toward the I-44 corridor by midnight into Friday morning. Snow will likely persist through the late morning and early afternoon hours of Friday, so 1-3″ of snow is likely across all of the Four States once all is said and done. Accumulations up to 4″ are possible for our more northern areas.

We’re expecting a lot of sunshine this weekend as temperatures drop from near 40 on Saturday to the lower 60s Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 60s into early next week with mostly dry conditions at this time.