We will see some warmer temperatures today and likely to continue to see temperatures in the 70s in the days ahead. We will likely see breezy conditions starting tomorrow and Thursday before an impactful system moves into our area starting Friday. We will also likely see above average temperatures at least for the early parts of our November.

Temperatures this morning were in the upper 40s and low 50s across the Four States and dewpoints were relatively dry as well in the upper 30s and low 40s. With kids headed off to school this morning they may need to bundle up as it may be a bit chilly headed out in the mid to upper 40s but there should be plenty of sunshine across the area.

High pressure has taken its hold on our area and will control our weather pattern for the next couple of days and provide us with a warm southerly wind. For Wednesday and Thursday those breezy conditions will increase due to an approaching low pressure system thanks to a surface pressure gradient. This low pressure system will be what brings us potentially heavy rainfall for our Friday and Saturday.

Rainfall is certainly welcome with exceptional drought still existing in the Four States especially across Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma. For our early November we have the potential to see above average temperatures so we could be looking at some more warmer days ahead.

Today expect a high around 77 with warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Tonight expect a low around 51 with clear and calm conditions as well as mild temperatures. We will continue to see warming into the 70s for the next couple of days before the rain comes to the Four States by Friday.