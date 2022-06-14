While the Four States are not under a Heat Advisory today, Tuesday will still be a warm one. Temperatures will warm into the middle 90s with abundant sunshine, wind gusts up to 30 MPH and heat index values near 100° this afternoon. Clouds will gradually increase overnight as we only cool into the upper 70s again.

A cold front is expected to pass to our northwest into Wednesday night, bringing rain chances to areas stretching from Wichita to Kansas City. Areas near Chanute, Fort Scott and even Nevada could see a little rain Wednesday night, but most will be dry.

Clouds will decrease through the end of the week as temperatures remain in the 90s through the weekend and into next week. Heat index values will remain near 100° for a while.