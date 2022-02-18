Temperatures are off to a cold start this morning, and we have some reports of still partly covered roadways north and west of Jasper county–you can take a look at current road conditions through this link. We’ll quickly warm into the middle 40s this afternoon with sunny skies and a southwest wind.

We’ll be a little warmer into Saturday before southerly winds take off and soar Sunday’s high temperatures into the middle 60s. This is ahead of a rain system that will be over parts of the Four States late Monday.

Tuesday looks to be dry, but temperatures will drop through the middle of next week. Another weather system will provide some snow chances into the end of next week. It’s too early to determine location, timing and totals, but we’ll keep you updated!