Sunny Sunday and Monday, rain chances increase starting Tuesday









Mostly clear skies are expected through Monday. Looks for lows tonight and Sunday night in the low to mid-60s, with highs for Sunday and Monday in the mid-80s, along with increasing humidity.

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible from Tuesday through next Thursday.

Highs will be in the low to mid-80s Tuesday and Wednesday, climb into the lower-90s Thursday and drop to the mid to upper-80s for Friday and Saturday. Expect a fair bit of humidity for much of the week.

Have a great Sunday!