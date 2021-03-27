Sunny Sunday and Monday, Colder Wednesday

Abundant sunshine is anticipated for Sunday and Monday, though it will be windy both days. Gusts up to 30 mph will be possible at times. 

Temperatures will be see-sawing back and forth over the next few days. After a cooldown for Sunday, we’re back near 70 Monday. Then, we’ll be back down to the mid-50s for highs Wednesday. 

Thursday morning lows could be around the freezing mark, so for those looking to get a start on the growing season, we may need to wait a bit longer. 

We should start to warm up again by next weekend. 

Little to no rain is expected over the next seven days. A cold front will come through Tuesday night, which could touch off a widely isolated shower, but most of us will remain dry. The main impact from this front will be to bring us below normal temperatures.

