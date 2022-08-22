





We will begin to see more seasonably average temperatures this week and we will also see plenty of sunshine as well. Into the weekend though we will have the possibility of some rain chances to hopefully alleviate some of the drought conditions across the area. Current temperatures across the Four States are well into the 80s today and dew points are nice and mild in the upper 50s and low 60s helping to keep the heat indexes down.

The system that brought some of us rain chances over the weekend has pushed off to the south and east and has left us high and dry in the Four States. This trend of sunny and dry conditions will likely continue for tomorrow and the rest of the week where we will continue to see partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions for our Tuesday.

Our temperatures will likely trend back to average as we head through the week likely returning to the low 90s and this will likely continue for the next 6 to 10 days. In terms of precipitation we may have an above average pattern in rainfall for the next 6 to 10 days which would be very beneficial to our current drought conditions.

We will see highs in the 80s and low 90s across the Four States area. Tonight we will likely see a low around 63 degrees with another cool night ahead with calm and comfortable conditions. Tomorrow we will see a high around 89 where we will be warming up throughout the day with a few clouds as well. We expect plenty of sunshine and a warming trend for the rest of the week until the weekend where our rain chances look to return.