After a ten degree drop in temperatures on Sunday, temperatures will likely only warm to the upper 70s for Monday afternoon. Temperatures will begin near 50° and we’ll see a lot of sunshine with a nice northerly breeze to start the week. Winds will shift out of the south as we enter Tuesday, which will be a touch warmer than Monday. As we sit in a calm weather pattern, expect a lot of sunshine, dry conditions and temperatures just above average this week.







