Sunny and warm weather continues









Expect slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday, with highs in the mid-50s.

Breezy southwesterly wind gusts up to 25 mph will help start to warm things up starting Monday, with highs in the mid to upper-60s expected for much of the week, along with mostly sunny skies.

The warmest day appears to be Thursday, when highs should reach the 70 degree mark.

Another cold front will pass through the area dry later Friday, cooling our temperatures down to the upper-50s for next Saturday.

Have a great Sunday!