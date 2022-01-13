Sunny and warm today; Cooler with snow accumulations on Saturday

Thursday will be the last day to enjoy sunny & warm conditions before cold & snowy weather return to the Four States on Saturday. Temperatures will still be warm through Friday, and we’ll be dry even with the cloud cover. Rain will begin late Friday night and transition quickly to snow by Saturday morning. Snow will likely persist through much of the day on Saturday, before temperatures warm above freezing by the afternoon. This means we could see another transition to a wintry mix/rain Saturday afternoon before drying out early Saturday night. Accumulation totals will be between 1-3″ across the Four States, and this will be a wet snow–great for packing snowballs! Enjoy the snow while it’s here, because it will likely melt by the start of next week as temperatures warm above average yet again.