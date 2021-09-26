Sunny and warm Monday, rain chances return Wednesday

Tonight: Mostly clear, with lows in the mid-60s. Breezy, with wind gusts to 25 mph possible.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with highs in the lower-90s. Breezy, with wind gusts to 25 mph possible.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and humid, with highs around 90.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and humid, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, with highs around 80.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower-80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower-80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Most locations will remain dry. Highs around 80.

