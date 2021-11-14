Sunny and warm for Monday and Tuesday









Mostly sunny skies are expected for Monday and Tuesday, with breezy southerly winds helping to warm up our temperatures.

We’ll be in the upper-60s Monday and reach the mid-70s Tuesday.

A cold front will pass through Wednesday, but precipitation should stay to our east, with just increased cloud cover expected in the Four States.

Thursday and Friday will feature below normal temperatures, with highs in the low to mid-50s, before we warm to more seasonable levels for the weekend.

The 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 22-28 (which includes Thanksgiving week) calls for a possibility of below normal temperatures for the area.

Have a great week!