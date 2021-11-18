Sunny and cooler today, Warming into the weekend

After yesterday’s cold front, temperatures will only warm into the lower 50s this afternoon with abundant sunshine. Temperatures will drop well into the 20s overnight, but we’ll see clear skies for the Partial Lunar Eclipse tomorrow morning. From 1-5am Friday, the moon will have a red tint to it–making this the longest eclipse in almost 600 years, so bundle up and check it out! We’ll see temperatures and clouds increase into Saturday before a cold front should bring rain to our east on Sunday. This system will cool us into the upper 40s for Monday before we warm up again before Thanksgiving. We’re also watching another rain system that could impact us next Wednesday, so stay tuned for updates.