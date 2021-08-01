Sunny and Cooler through Wednesday









You might have noticed a bit of haze in the sky today due to smoke from Canadian wildfires filtering into the upper levels of the atmosphere. This will continue to be the case through Tuesday.

Aside from some smoke obscuring the sun, mostly clear skies are anticipated for much of your 7-day forecast. There’s certainly no rain in sight, with perhaps a few more clouds Thursday as a low pressure system passes closer to the area.

Cooler conditions prevail through Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid-80s. Thursday will start to feel more humid, with highs in the mid to upper-80s. Highs in the low to mid-90s are expected for Friday through Sunday, with plenty of humidity returning as well.

Enjoy the sunshine and cooler temperatures!