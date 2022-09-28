As we remain in a calm weather pattern, each day in the 7-day forecast will result in deja vu. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, and afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Expect a lot of sunshine to persist as no rain systems will impact the Four States.

This morning, Ian is a Category 4 hurricane, set to make landfall in western Florida later today (Wednesday). Winds are gusting up to 165 mph and 30″+ of rain is likely through the southeast U.S.