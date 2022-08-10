After some much-needed rainfall, Wednesday will be defined by calm & average conditions. Temperatures will warm into the lower 90s with almost abundant sunshine and calm winds out of the northeast. Overnight, we’ll see clear skies with a full moon as we cool into the middle 60s. Temperatures are expected to slowly rise through the next few days, with highs in the triple digits expected again by Monday of next week. This will come before a rain system we could see on Tuesday that could potentially drop temperatures below average into the end of next week.







