The weather trend to start this week features temperatures right around average. We’re in the middle to upper 60s this morning, and we’ll warm into the upper 80s this afternoon. Today will feature mostly sunny skies, calm winds and low humidity, and these conditions will stick with us through the week.

Temperatures, humidity and cloud cover will slowly increase by Friday, and this will lead to rain chances into Sunday. Models indicate that this rain system will lead us into the first few days of next week, and temperatures should drop back into the 80s by then.