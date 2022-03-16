Today (Wednesday) will see a lot of sunshine and southerly winds gust up to 25 MPH, leading to high temperatures in the middle 70s this afternoon. We’ll only cool into the lower 50s overnight as clouds slowly increase into Thursday afternoon. St. Patrick’s Day will be dry and breezy until the sun sets. Showers and thunderstorms will stick with the Four States on and off through Thursday night and into midday Friday. Rainfall totals will be between 0.5-1″ once all is said and done. Temperatures will be briefly cooler on Friday before warming back above average by the First Day of Spring on Sunday. Rain chances increase again to begin next week.







