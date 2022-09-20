Temperatures again today will warm into the upper 90s with a prominent southwest wind and sunny skies. Overnight, we’ll only cool into the middle 70s again before one more day of potentially record-breaking heat tomorrow. A cold front is set to pass over the Four States Wednesday evening, leading to a 20 degree drop in temperatures for the first day of fall. Rain will be much more likely to our north with this system, but areas north of I-44 could feel a few rain drops with extra cloud cover early on Thursday.

After Thursday’s big cool down, temperatures are expected to warm back into the lower 90s again by Saturday. Another cold front is expected to pass over the Four States Saturday night, and this one should carry a bit more moisture with it. Rain is possible late Saturday night and into Sunday as temperatures cool back into the upper 70s to begin next week.