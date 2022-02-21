Monday will be warm and windy–southerly winds gusting up to 35 MPH will help temperatures soar into the 70s this afternoon! Today is fairly cloudy ahead of the chance for some strong to severe storms tonight. Between midnight and 6 am, storms will form in a line from Coffeyville to Pittsburg to Stockton, and impact areas to the south and east. Most of us are under a slight risk for severe weather tonight with the primary threats being strong winds, small hail and heavy rain. The tornado threat is low, but not zero, especially south of I-44. Make sure you have a way to get and hear alerts overnight.

Rain could linger into early tomorrow morning, but most will stay dry as temperatures fall though Tuesday and into Wednesday. Yet another winter system will move across the Four States beginning Wednesday afternoon. The precipitation type that we will see is still uncertain, but it will likely cause issues into Thursday. We’ll inform you of the totals, timing and locations of this system once it becomes more clear this week. Temperatures will be cooler, but we will be dry this weekend.