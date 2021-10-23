Strong to severe storms possible Sunday afternoon and evening









A few showers and thundershowers will be possible after midnight tonight into the early morning hours of Sunday, but these should not be widespread.

As we head toward Sunday afternoon, a strong cold front will push towards the Four States. While not everyone will see strong storms, the storms that do develop have the potential to be quite potent. The primary threats will be isolated tornadoes, damaging winds of 60 mph or greater and hail of quarter size or larger.

We’ll return to cooler conditions Monday into the rest of the week, with chances for rain again increasing late Tuesday into Wednesday.

A few more showers will be possible Thursday and Friday before we return to drier conditions by next weekend.

