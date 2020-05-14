Strong To Severe Storms Possible Overnight, Wind & Hail Are The Main Risks

We have another round of showers and storms coming into the four states tonight. Some of these are already forming along I-35 in Central Kansas. This is happening along the Leading Edge of a cold front that will dive into Southeast Kansas late tonight. It looks as though the timing is later in the night than earlier expected. The showers and storms probably not arriving around Chanute in Fort Scott until after midnight. These will still have the potential of producing damaging winds and large hail. With the timing of this being a little bit later there will be less instability. For that reason the tornado risk is low but not zero. If we do see any tornadoes develop they would be brief and weak.

Another concern will be heavy rain as the storm cells continue to train over the same areas. We could see between 1 and 4 inches of rainfall in some spots. Especially over the Neosho River in southeast Kansas.

The chance for rain continues Saturday but High Pressure takes over late in the weekend. We’ll see dry conditions for most of next week.