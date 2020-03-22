Strong To Severe Storms Possible Late Monday & Early Tuesday







A couple of systems will affect the Four States this week. The first one will organize over Colorado and Western Kansas Monday afternoon and track east into Monday night. We’ll see a humid air mass in place by then which leads to more instability. Hail and heavy rain appear to be the main risks with this system but damaging wind is also possible from late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Another system will arrive Thursday night and Friday so once again, flooding could be a concern. In general, we will see highs in the 60s and 70s through the workweek.