FORECAST UPDATE AS OF 4 AM WEDNESDAY: Strong to severe storms are expected to fire up after 5 AM mainly along and south of I-44, and they will stick with us through lunchtime today. The biggest threats are for strong winds and large hail, but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out during this time. Make sure to follow along through social media and on-air through the morning commute with updates. We likely won’t be completely dry until after noon.





Temperatures will fall into the 50s this afternoon, and we could even see some sunshine before it sets tonight. We’ll cool into the middle 30s overnight, and since we’re also expecting clear skies and calm winds, some areas could see some frost–especially northwest of I-44. We’re monitoring a few more chances for rain showers into this weekend, but most of it should stay south until Saturday night. A few showers are possible on and off through Easter Sunday with temperatures cooling into the 60s. We’ll have more details on timing, locations and totals by the end of this week.